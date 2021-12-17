COVID: 715 cases in total confirmed today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 715 today (December 17) as 177 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 578,439.

As many as 546,839 recoveries and 14,720 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 16,800 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.