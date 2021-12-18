343 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

343 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

December 18, 2021   02:57 pm

The Ministry of Health says 343 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 18) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 547,182.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 578,439 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 16,537 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,720.

