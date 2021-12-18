Fourteen more COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka

December 18, 2021   05:32 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 14 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 17, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,734.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 09 males and 05 females.

Five of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 09 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

