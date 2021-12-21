Fuel prices increased from today

Fuel prices have been increased with effect from today (Dec. 21), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 20 per litre with the new price declared as Rs. 177 per litre.

The price of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 23, from Rs. 184 to Rs. 207.

Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10 while Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15. The new prices are Rs. 121 per litre of Auto Diesel and Rs. 159 per litre of Super Diesel.

The price of Kerosene has also been increased by Rs. 10, from Rs. 77 per litre to Rs. 87.