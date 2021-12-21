Coronavirus: 294 more patients discharged after recovery

Coronavirus: 294 more patients discharged after recovery

December 21, 2021   04:01 pm

The Ministry of Health says 294 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 21) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 557,915.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 580,209 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 7,500 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,771.

