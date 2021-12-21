COVID: 24 new fatalities reported in Sri Lanka

December 21, 2021   06:23 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 24 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 20, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,795.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 11 males and 13 females.

Five of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 19 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

