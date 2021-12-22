Few showers expected in several areas

December 22, 2021   07:20 am

A few showers can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale District, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in some places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Galle via Pottuvil and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Colombo and in the sea area extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Colombo and in the sea area extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

