Seventeen newly-appointed envoys present credentials

Seventeen newly accredited envoys to Sri Lanka including 11 newly appointed Ambassadors and six High Commissioners presented their credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House yesterday (December 21).

The new Ambassadors were appointed from Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hungary, Mauritania, Tunisia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Spain and Slovenia.

The new High Commissioners represent Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Botswana, Malta, the Republic of Guyana and Nigeria.

1. Mr. Ernest Mbaimba as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone based in Beijing

2. Mr. Mohamed El- Kayed as the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan based in New

Delhi

3. Mr. Choe Hui Chol as the Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea based in New Delhi

4. Ms. Mukangira Jacqueline as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda based in New Delhi

5. Mr. Gilbert Shimane Mangole as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Botswana based in New

Delhi

6. Mr. Reuben Gauci as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Malta based in New Delhi

7. Mr. Andras Laszlo Kiraly as the Ambassador of Hungary based in New Delhi

8. Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Rara as the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Mauritania based in Abu

Dhabi

9. Ms. Hayet Talbi Bilel as the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia based in New Delhi

10. Mr. Hugo Javier Gobbi as the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic based in New Delhi

11. Mr. Charrandass Persaud as the High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana based in New Delhi

12. Mr. Maged Mosleh Nafei as the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt based in Colombo

13. Mr. David Emmanuel Puig as the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic based in New Delhi

14. Mr. Ahmed Sule as the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria based in New Delhi

15. Ms. Dewi Gustina Tobing as the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia based in Colombo

16. Mr. Jose Maria Dominguez as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain based in New Delhi

17. Ms. Mateja Ghosh as the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia based in New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to the President P.B.Jayasundera and Chief of Protocol Thushara Rodrigo were also present.