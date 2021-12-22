331 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

331 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

December 22, 2021   03:32 pm

The Ministry of Health says 311 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 22) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 558,226.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 580,922 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 7,900 -infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,795.

