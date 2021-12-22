Bus fares to be increased from Wednesday

The bus fares will be increased from next Wednesday (December 29) in line with the recent fuel price hike, says State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama.

The matter was taken up during a meeting held with the private bus owners at the Ministry of Transport earlier today.

Accordingly, the chairman of the National Transport Commission was directed to calculate the bus fare revision.

Meanwhile, in a media briefing, the Inter-Provincial School Children Transport Services Association announced that they would increase the fees by 20 percent following the recent developments.