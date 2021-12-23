COVID: 301 new recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

COVID: 301 new recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

December 23, 2021   04:09 pm

The Ministry of Health says 301 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 23) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 558,527.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 581,595 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 8,500 infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,811.

