COVID death toll moves up with 21 new fatalities

COVID death toll moves up with 21 new fatalities

December 23, 2021   05:37 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 21 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 22, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,832.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 14 males and 07 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 18 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

COVID: 673 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID: 673 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Man arrested after 14 years over wife's brutal murder

Man arrested after 14 years over wife's brutal murder

Trade Minister proposes solution for ongoing economic crisis

Trade Minister proposes solution for ongoing economic crisis

Farmers on edge over prolonging fertilizer issue

Farmers on edge over prolonging fertilizer issue

SJB stages torchlight protest against fuel and commodity price hikes

SJB stages torchlight protest against fuel and commodity price hikes

GMOA strike to continue until demands are met

GMOA strike to continue until demands are met