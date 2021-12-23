554 novel coronavirus cases in total confirmed today

December 23, 2021   11:15 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 554 today (December 23) as 82 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 582,149.

As many as 558,527 recoveries and 14,832 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 8,700 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

