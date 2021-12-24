Sri Lanka records 20 new COVID-related deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 20 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 23, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,832.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 12 males and 08 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 14 are in the age group of 60 years and above.