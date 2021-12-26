Mainly fair weather expected today

December 26, 2021   08:11 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today, the Department of Meteorology said.

There is a possibility of ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.

Slightly cold weather in the night and early morning is expected over most parts of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Potuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Potuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

