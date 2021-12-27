Somali president suspends PMs powers, accusing him of looting land

Somali president suspends PMs powers, accusing him of looting land

December 27, 2021   04:37 pm

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended the powers of the prime minister amid a corruption probe in what the assistant information minister said amounted to an “indirect coup”.

Mr Mohamed accused Mohamed Hussein Roble of looting public land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defence ministry investigation. All other ministers would continue with their duties, he said.

Mr Roble was not immediately available for comment. But government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said on Facebook the president’s action was unconstitutional.

He said the prime minister would continue with his duties.

Mr Mohamed and Mr Roble on Sunday each accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections in a dispute analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab.

Mr Mohamed also said he had removed the commander of marine forces, general Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, from office while a similar investigation was being carried out.

General Dirir and a spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.

Assistant information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala said the deployment of security forces around Mr Roble’s office would not prevent the prime minister from carrying out his duties.

“What is going on this morning is (an) indirect coup but it will not win,” Mr Adala said on Facebook.

In September, Mr Mohamed suspended Mr Roble’s power to hire and fire officials in a dispute nominally over a murder investigation that generated months of tension in a country riven by militant attacks and clan rivalries.

Mr Mohamed and Mr Roble first clashed in April, when the president unilaterally extended his four-year term by two years, prompting army factions loyal to each man to seize rival positions in the capital, Mogadishu. The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and organising delayed legislative and presidential elections. – Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Station masters withdraw from fuel, cement and flour transport duties

Station masters withdraw from fuel, cement and flour transport duties

Light aircraft makes emergency landing in Kimbulapitiya

Light aircraft makes emergency landing in Kimbulapitiya

People queuing up to buy gas cylinders

People queuing up to buy gas cylinders

Tipper truck collision near the Mollipothana Bridge

Tipper truck collision near the Mollipothana Bridge

Sweets manufacturing businesses on the brink due to unbearable costs

Sweets manufacturing businesses on the brink due to unbearable costs

National Fertilizer Secretariat makes request from farmers

National Fertilizer Secretariat makes request from farmers

Farmers complain over 'ineffective' liquid fertiliser

Farmers complain over 'ineffective' liquid fertiliser