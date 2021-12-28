Coronavirus: 191 more patients return to health

Coronavirus: 191 more patients return to health

December 28, 2021   05:21 pm

The Ministry of Health says 191 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 28) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 559,875.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 584,107 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 9,000 infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,901.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A courageous daughter who who carries the burden of her family after tragic accident

A courageous daughter who who carries the burden of her family after tragic accident

A courageous daughter who who carries the burden of her family after tragic accident

Ranil issues scary warning over Sri Lanka's economy

Ranil issues scary warning over Sri Lanka's economy

Strike launched by railway station masters continues for day 05

Strike launched by railway station masters continues for day 05

Nine-year-old boy dies after falling into unprotected well

Nine-year-old boy dies after falling into unprotected well

Paddy farmers complain over organic fertiliser provided by govt.

Paddy farmers complain over organic fertiliser provided by govt.

President inspects Madiwela branch of Spices & Allied Products Marketing Board

President inspects Madiwela branch of Spices & Allied Products Marketing Board

Risks of Malaria on the rise in Sri Lanka

Risks of Malaria on the rise in Sri Lanka

Outdoor musical events given permission

Outdoor musical events given permission