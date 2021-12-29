Spells of showers in parts of the island today

December 29, 2021   08:01 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.


Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

