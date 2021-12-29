210 more patients recover from Covid-19

December 29, 2021   04:38 pm

Another 210 people infected with COVID-19 were discharged from medical care today (December 29) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 560,085.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 585,764 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 10,700 virus-infected patients in total are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,923.

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.29

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched

Crops in danger without fertilizer, farmers complain

Ex-parliamentarian seen in queue for LP gas

Another consignment of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves reach USD 3.1 billion

Youth with rare disorder donates ventilator using earnings from own publication

