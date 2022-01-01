President invites people to make New Year 2022 a transformational year

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has expressed confidence that the new year would provide an opportunity to further the steps taken by the government to pursue and overcome challenges and strengthen the people-centric economy.

In his message for the New Year 2022, the Head of State vowed to further safeguard the economy and livelihoods that have been adversely affected by the prevailing pandemic. “We will be able to implement the plans for this purpose under the new normal.”

The President stated that the country must move towards prosperity with self-confidence, dedication and unity. The challenges we have overcome as well as the experiences we have gained will inspire us in the New Year, he added.

Welcoming the new year with great enthusiasm and anticipation, the President said the dawn of the new year would instinctively inspire us to look to the future with optimism and determination.

“We need to reflect on the impact the past year has had on the country and society, and I believe that this should be with a resolution for future prosperity.”

The global pandemic has adversely affected the progress of realizing the expectations of the people, he went on. “Nevertheless, national security and co-existence have been further consolidated at the present time. A number of new reforms are being formulated.” The President noted that steps have been taken to resume dormant government development projects and programmes and vest them in the public.

The government’s action in the face of the destructive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of Sri Lankans has been hailed globally, the President said further.

“I am pleased to say that the freedom you enjoy today, even in the midst of pandemic restrictions, is the result of the immense sacrifice that all people of this country have made.”

The rejection by the great number of patriots of baseless political tussles that have led to harassment of the people is an affirmation of the people’s trust in government, he went on.

The Head of State said he sees the country’s ability to build new foreign relations whilst strongly maintaining historical diplomatic ties as a significant investment.

He invited everyone to make the New Year a transformational year dedicated to realizing the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” for the people.