Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts, says Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.