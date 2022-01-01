231 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

Another 231 people infected with COVID-19 were discharged from medical care today (January 01) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 560,725.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 587,245 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 11,500 virus-infected patients in total are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,979.