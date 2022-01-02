Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Northern and North-central provinces.

Fairly strong wind gust, about 40kmph is expected over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.