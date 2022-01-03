The National Transport Commission (NTC) has released the list of revised bus fares that will come into effect from January 05, 2022.

The bus fares have been increased by a percentage of 17.44%, except for the minimum fare which has been increased by Rs. 03, (from Rs. 14 to Rs. 17).

Accordingly, the revised fares for travel on Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses and private passenger buses operating under route permits are as follows:

Paper Advertisement on Revised Bus Fares by Ada Derana on Scribd

Inter Provincial Full Bus Fare - SIN by Ada Derana on Scribd