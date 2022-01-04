Heavy rains above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in parts of Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts.

Fairly strong wind gust, about 40kmph is expected over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar, Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.