Sri Lanka records 18 new COVID deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 18 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 30, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,055.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 10 males and 08 females.

Five of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. Ten others are in the age group of 60 years and the remaining 03 are aged below 30 years.