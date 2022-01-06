Four districts to receive showers or thundershowers later today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong wind gust, about 40 kmph is expected over Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.