President inspects renovations of Ehelepola Walauwa in Kandy

January 6, 2022   11:55 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inspected the renovation work of the Ehelepola Walauwa, which is more than 400 years old, at Raja Veediya in Kandy this afternoon (06).

The building, which was used as a prison cell during the British colonial period and then a remand prison, was taken over by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and developed under the supervision of the Department of Archeology.

All renovation works of the building, which is of historical value, have been carried out without compromising the ancient design of the Walauwa. 

The President gave instructions to complete the renovation immediately, the Presidential Media Division said.

Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, Nilanga Dela was also present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranil calls for adjournment debate after President's throne speech in parliament (English)

Ranil calls for adjournment debate after President's throne speech in parliament (English)

Ranil calls for adjournment debate after President's throne speech in parliament (English)

Health Services DG approves normalisation of school activities (English)

Health Services DG approves normalisation of school activities (English)

People don't discuss what is right in the country  Nalaka Godahewa (English)

People don't discuss what is right in the country  Nalaka Godahewa (English)

Litro issues special statement on LP gas distribution and supplies (English)

Litro issues special statement on LP gas distribution and supplies (English)

Sri Lanka, India ink agreement to jointly develop Trinco oil tanks

Sri Lanka, India ink agreement to jointly develop Trinco oil tanks

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.06

'You think these rulers will build the country?' - Anura asks

'You think these rulers will build the country?' - Anura asks