President inspects renovations of Ehelepola Walauwa in Kandy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inspected the renovation work of the Ehelepola Walauwa, which is more than 400 years old, at Raja Veediya in Kandy this afternoon (06).

The building, which was used as a prison cell during the British colonial period and then a remand prison, was taken over by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and developed under the supervision of the Department of Archeology.

All renovation works of the building, which is of historical value, have been carried out without compromising the ancient design of the Walauwa.

The President gave instructions to complete the renovation immediately, the Presidential Media Division said.

Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, Nilanga Dela was also present.