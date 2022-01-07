Showers or thundershowers expected later today

January 7, 2022   07:31 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

