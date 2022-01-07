Global Covid caseload tops 300 million

January 7, 2022   12:16 pm

Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed the grim milestone of 300 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.47 million and vaccinations to over 9.33 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 300,095,481 and 5,472,039, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,336,622,344.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 58,487,665 and 833,987, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (35,109,286 infections and 482,876 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,328,252 infections and 619,654 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (14,100,303), France (11,288,704), Russia (10,420,863), Turkey (9,789,244), Germany (7,399,015), Italy (6,975,465), Spain (6,922,466), Iran (6,203,046), Argentina (6,025,303) and Colombia (5,242,672), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (307,488), Mexico (299,842), Peru (202,904), the UK (149,993), Indonesia (144,116), Italy (138,474), Iran (131,802), Colombia (130,191), France (126,001), Argentina (117,386), Germany (113,446) and Ukraine (103,225).

Source: IANS

--Agencies

