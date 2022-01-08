Spells of showers expected in four provinces

Spells of showers expected in four provinces

January 8, 2022   07:26 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says The Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Petition filed against Trinco oil tank farm deal with India (English)

Petition filed against Trinco oil tank farm deal with India (English)

Petition filed against Trinco oil tank farm deal with India (English)

One-hour power cuts across the island today (English)

One-hour power cuts across the island today (English)

It's a collective responsibility to face setbacks as a team - President (English)

It's a collective responsibility to face setbacks as a team - President (English)

Court rejects request made by former President in case filed by Easter attack victims

Court rejects request made by former President in case filed by Easter attack victims

Sri Lanka to purchase 100,000 MT of rice from Myanmar as buffer stock

Sri Lanka to purchase 100,000 MT of rice from Myanmar as buffer stock

Bakery owners warn of possible bread shortage in the country

Bakery owners warn of possible bread shortage in the country

We are a govt that understands difficulties of the people  PM

We are a govt that understands difficulties of the people  PM

One-hour power cuts expected across the island today

One-hour power cuts expected across the island today