Spells of showers expected in four provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says The Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.