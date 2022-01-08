Parts of Colombo District to experience 16-hour water cut today

January 8, 2022   07:40 am

Parts of Colombo District will experience a 16-hour water cut today (January 08), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

According to NWSDB’s media statement, the water supply is expected to be interrupted at 8.00 a.m. and restored at 12.00 a.m.
 
The following areas will be affected by the said water cut:

• Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas
• Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa urban council areas
• Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas
• Ratmalana

The water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance work of the electricity supply to Ambathale Water Treatment Plant.

