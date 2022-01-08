COVID death toll moves up with 13 more victims

COVID death toll moves up with 13 more victims

January 8, 2022   05:12 pm

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 13 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 06, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,112.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 08 males and 05 females.

One of the patients is between the ages of 30-59 years. Another one is aged below 30 years and the remaining 11 are in the age group of 60 years.

