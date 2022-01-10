164 killed, more than 5,000 detained in Kazakhstan during protests

164 killed, more than 5,000 detained in Kazakhstan during protests

January 10, 2022   11:05 am

During this week’s violent upheaval in Kazakhstan, at least 164 people were killed and more than 5,000 were detained, as turmoil swept the country and the death toll climbed even higher.

The death toll, which was 44 on Friday has increased significantly, published by state-run TV station Khabar 24 on Sunday, citing the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, according to state media, police have opened 125 criminal cases relating to incidents of violence, including allegations of assault, murder, and robbery.

According to Kazakh official media, at least 5,135 individuals have been detained so far for suspected participation in protests in Kazakhstan, according to the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry, reported the news portal.

The massive jump in the fuel price infuriated Kazakhs as the country is an exporter of oil and natural gases and Protests in the Central Asian country have resulted in the resignation of the government and the proclamation of a state of emergency, with soldiers from a Russia-led military alliance dispatched to quell the disturbance.

Source: ANI

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final decisions on scheduled power cuts expected today

Final decisions on scheduled power cuts expected today

Final decisions on scheduled power cuts expected today

Speaking harshly is the only thing he did everyday - Sarath Fonseka on former President

Speaking harshly is the only thing he did everyday - Sarath Fonseka on former President

This govt has harassed the people from day one  Sajith Premadasa

This govt has harassed the people from day one  Sajith Premadasa

Locations open for the public at Colombo Port City

Locations open for the public at Colombo Port City

Academic activities at schools normalized from today

Academic activities at schools normalized from today

CEB granted permission for scheduled power cuts (English)

CEB granted permission for scheduled power cuts (English)

The whole country suffering for the wrong decisions taken  Sajith (English)

The whole country suffering for the wrong decisions taken  Sajith (English)

Several agreements signed during Chinese foreign minister's Sri Lanka visit (English)

Several agreements signed during Chinese foreign minister's Sri Lanka visit (English)