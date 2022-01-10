Find solutions to power crisis without disrupting lives of people - President

January 10, 2022   04:02 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stressed that steps should be taken to find a solution to the power crisis without disrupting the lives of the people.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (10) with the Heads of the Power and Energy sectors regarding the issue of power cuts.

The officials pointed out that this situation has arisen due to several issues in relation to the generation of electricity using coal and fossil fuels.

Managing the coal reserves in Sri Lanka is adequate to avert a power crisis. The officials also said that proper management of fuel-fired power generation can help prevent power cuts.

The Ministers of Power and Energy stated that all steps have been taken to manage the current situation and maintain the livelihood of the people.

Ministers Gamini Lokuge, Udaya Gammanpila, Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister Duminda Dissanayake, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle, Secretaries to the Ministries of Power and Energy and the Heads of the relevant line institutions were also present.

-PMD

