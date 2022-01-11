Covid-19 death toll rises with 15 new victims

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 15 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 11, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,149.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 10 males and 05 females.

Seven of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 08 are in the age group of 60 years.