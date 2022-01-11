Covid-19 death toll rises with 15 new victims

Covid-19 death toll rises with 15 new victims

January 11, 2022   07:01 pm

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 15 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 11, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,149.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 10 males and 05 females.

Seven of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 08 are in the age group of 60 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

The story of a courageous farmer who lost a leg due to landmine

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

Two foundation stones laid for the same road within few days

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

OIC exercises power arbitrarily on police officer on duty

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Health officials warn again of surge in coronavirus infections

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

Farmers stage protest demanding fertiliser and compensation

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders

People still queuing up to buy LP gas cylinders