Showers or thundershowers likely in three provinces

Showers or thundershowers likely in three provinces

January 12, 2022   07:36 am

Several spells of showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Southern province and in Ratnapura district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Hungarian delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 11

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Jan. 11

Construction at Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commences today

Construction at Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commences today

SriLankan Airlines reports first monthly profits since Covid pandemic (English)

SriLankan Airlines reports first monthly profits since Covid pandemic (English)

Four govt aid agreements signed during Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Four govt aid agreements signed during Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet greenlights measures to develop Sri Lanka's tourism industry (English)

Cabinet greenlights measures to develop Sri Lanka's tourism industry (English)

Hotels in South accused of openly discriminating against locals (English)

Hotels in South accused of openly discriminating against locals (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.11