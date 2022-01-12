Showers or thundershowers likely in three provinces

Several spells of showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Southern province and in Ratnapura district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.