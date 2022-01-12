Coronavirus recoveries tally moves up by 159

January 12, 2022   03:36 pm

Another 159 patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 567,519.

As per official figures, approximately 10,404 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has seen a total of 593,072 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,149 of them fell victim to the virus infection.

