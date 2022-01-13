Showers or thundershowers likely in parts of the island after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers likely in parts of the island after 2pm

January 13, 2022   07:24 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district after about 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-35 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

Stations masters launch 24-hour token strike

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import (English)

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import (English)

Construction of Eastern Container Terminal at Colombo Port begins (English)

Construction of Eastern Container Terminal at Colombo Port begins (English)

Verdict of 2012 Welikada Prison riot case to be delivered today (English)

Verdict of 2012 Welikada Prison riot case to be delivered today (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.12

Four suspects in custody over hand grenade found inside church in Borella

Four suspects in custody over hand grenade found inside church in Borella

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import

CBSL governor explains Sri Lanka's ban on vehicle import

Opposition Leader visits Nallur Kovil in Jaffna

Opposition Leader visits Nallur Kovil in Jaffna