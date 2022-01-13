Sri Lanka to host Asian Development Bank annual meeting

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage has chaired a meeting on Jan. 11 to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) which is scheduled to be held in Colombo from May 02 - 05, 2022.

A high-level delegation from ADB led by ADB Secretary Muhammad Ehsan Khan, along with other high-level officials at the ADB Resident office in Colombo, CEO of the ADB Annual Meeting Secretariat Dr. Don S. Jayaweera, representatives of the Professional Conference Organizers (PCO) of the Annual Meeting, other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Foreign Ministry, have attended the meeting.

Sri Lanka, a founding member of the ADB, will be only the second country in the South Asian region to host the prestigious Annual Meeting of the ADB.

Over 3000 participants, including Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks from 68 members of the ADB, are expected to attend this event which will be held at the BMICH, Colombo.

The Foreign Ministry will lead the overall protocol arrangements for the Annual Meeting and coordinate bilateral engagements for the visiting dignitaries.

The Foreign Secretary pledged the fullest support of the Foreign Ministry for the successful conduct of the event.