Sri Lanka records 11 new COVID deaths

Sri Lanka records 11 new COVID deaths

January 13, 2022   05:59 pm

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 11 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 12, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,174.

According to the official figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 07 males and 04 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 08 are in the age group of 60 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

We should be proud of our vaccination procedure - Kimarli Fernando

We should be proud of our vaccination procedure - Kimarli Fernando

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.13

Cabraal says CBSL printed Rs. 1,400 billion money last year

Cabraal says CBSL printed Rs. 1,400 billion money last year

Residents afflicted without proper access to village

Residents afflicted without proper access to village

Views expressed on country's current situation

Views expressed on country's current situation

Mahindananda says fertilizer crisis ruined his political career

Mahindananda says fertilizer crisis ruined his political career