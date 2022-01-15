Fair weather to prevail in most areas today

January 15, 2022   07:08 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces after about 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Sea areas:

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

