178 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

January 15, 2022   06:01 pm

A total of 178 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 568,049.

As per official figures, approximately 11,757 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has seen a total of 594,996 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,190 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.

