Sri Lanka records 07 new COVID fatalities

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 07 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 14, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,197.

According to the official figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 06 males and 01 female.

One of the patients is between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining six are in the age group of 60 years.