Gamini Senarath to assume duties as new Secretary to President

Gamini Senarath, a senior officer of Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS), is set to assume duties as the new Secretary to the President today (January 19).

He was the Secretary to the Prime Minister prior to his appointment as the President’s Secretary.

Senarath’s appointment comes after former Presidential Secretary, P.B. Jayasundera tendered his resignation last month.

During current PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure as the Head of State, Senarath served as his Chief of Staff and Additional Secretary.

Ever since he joined the SLAS in 1984, Senarath has held various top posts and is now an experienced officer in the public service.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation, Anura Dissanayake will assume duties tomorrow (January 20) as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister.