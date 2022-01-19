Daily COVID cases count moves to 829 today

Daily COVID cases count moves to 829 today

January 19, 2022   07:39 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka moved to 829 today (January 19), the Health Ministry said.

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 09 individuals who recently arrived on the island from overseas.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 598,536.

As many as 568,637 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 14,600 active cases in total are currently under medical care and the death toll stands at 15,243, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB imposes scheduled power cuts due to fuel shortage

CEB imposes scheduled power cuts due to fuel shortage

CEB imposes scheduled power cuts due to fuel shortage

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.19

Heavy traffic due to JVP protest in Colombo

Heavy traffic due to JVP protest in Colombo

Gamini Senarath takes office as new Presidential Secretary

Gamini Senarath takes office as new Presidential Secretary

Southern Championship Dog Show 2022...

Southern Championship Dog Show 2022...

Lasantha Wickramasinghe removed as MILCO Chairman?

Lasantha Wickramasinghe removed as MILCO Chairman?