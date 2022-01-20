Rainfall possible in several areas this afternoon

January 20, 2022   07:35 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Hambantota and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, North-western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

