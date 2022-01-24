Daily count of new Covid-19 cases climbs to 877

January 24, 2022   09:27 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 877 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (24). 

This figure includes 08 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas. 

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country climbs to 602,763 with this while 11,126 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment. 

Meanwhile this is the sixth straight day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases has surpassed the 800-mark in the island, showing a resurgence of Covid positive cases reported. 

