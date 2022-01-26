Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island today

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts particularly during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be experienced at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be (20-30)kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.