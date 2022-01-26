241 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

January 26, 2022   02:33 pm

A total of 241 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 576,781.

As per official figures, approximately 11,543 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has seen a total of 603,654 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,330 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.

